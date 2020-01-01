Home Cities Delhi

Notice to GGSIPU for violating RTI rules in fee for answer script

The university declined the student’s request to provide his answer script under RTI.

Published: 01st January 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

RTI

RTI

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been served a legal notice on the Rs 1,500 charge for providing students their answer scripts, alleging that the fee charged by the university was in violation with Right To Information Act rules. Whistle for Public Interest (WHIP) has served the notice to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Public Information Officer of GGSIPU to provide the information of answer-scripts as per the cost prescribed under the RTI Act.

The notice, dated December 6, observed that the “answer-script of an examinee is the subject of information under the Right to Information (RTI)” Act, 2005 and can be obtained at the cost of Rs 2 per page. Advocate Paras Jain, member, WHIP, said that the action was taken after a student of the university, approached the group with his grievance against the exorbitant fee of Rs 1,200 for inspection and Rs 1,500 for providing the physical copies of answer-script as per its rules and regulations. 

The university declined the student’s request to provide his answer script under RTI. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment in 2011, which held that under RTI, information meant any material including records, documents, opinions, papers among other enumerated items, WHIP told the university to allow its candidates to obtain their answer scripts post examination. “It is astonishing that this university rule is not only arbitrary and unfair but is also the Contempt of the Supreme Court being committed by the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Public Information Officer (PIO) of the IP University,” Jain said. 

JNU exams boycott
A day after the JNU administration said it would allow students to register for the monsoon semester exams, the students on Tuesday announced a day’s boycott of provisional registration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GGSIPU RTI Answer Script
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp