Home Cities Delhi

Hitting out at BJP, AAP wishes happy new year to 'all seven CM candidates' of party 

With the Assembly election drawing near, the AAP has been hitting out at the BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message 'Happy New Year'.

The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message 'Happy New Year'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday sought to know from the BJP who would lead it in the upcoming Delhi assembly election as it took a swipe at the saffron party by wishing 'happy new year' to all its "seven chief ministerial candidates".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message, "A very Happy New Year to all seven chief minister candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh".

ALSO READ: CM Arvind Kejriwal presents report card at town hall event, lists 10 achievements

Along with it, the party tweeted, "But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?" The location where the poster has been put up has not been specified in the tweet.

With the Assembly election drawing near, the AAP has been hitting out at the BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also the Delhi BJP in-charge for the Assembly polls, said on Wednesday that his party takes the right decision at the right time and nothing has been decided regarding the party's chief ministerial candidate yet.

However, according to sources, the party may announce its chief ministerial face in the first week of January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp