Major traffic congestions choke Delhi’s roadways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The capital witnessed major traffic snarls on Wednesday with a heavy volume of motorists gathering at India Gate to celebrate New Year, police said. A protest organised by All India Students Association at India Gate, in the afternoon, against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act was participated by hundreds including students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other varsities which contributed to the massive crowd gathered in the area. In the evening, the traffic police tweeted that traffic was heavy around India Gate and C-Hexagon due to the gathering of people. Traffic was heavy on Mathura Road from W-Point to Delhi Public School, as well, due to gathering of visitors at the National Zoological Park.

Earlier in the day, traffic movement was closed in central Delhi’s Jai Singh Road from both sides due to heavy volume of vehicles. Meanwhile, Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was also closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida were advised to take the DND flyway or Akshardham to reach Delhi. In the afternoon, there was an obstruction in traffic in the carriage from Prembari Pul towards Azadpur due to breakdown of a truck on the elevated flyover. Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House metro stations were closed as well but were later opened in the evening.