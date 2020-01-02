Home Cities Delhi

Major traffic congestions choke Delhi’s roadways

Traffic was heavy on Mathura Road from W-Point to Delhi Public School, as well, due to gathering of visitors at the National Zoological Park.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) ITO and Connaught Place experienced massive traffic congestion on Wednesday.(Photo | EPS/SHEKHAR YADAV)

(Left to right) ITO and Connaught Place experienced massive traffic congestion on Wednesday.(Photo | EPS/SHEKHAR YADAV)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The capital witnessed major traffic snarls on Wednesday with a heavy volume of motorists gathering at India Gate to celebrate New Year, police said. A protest organised by All India Students Association at India Gate, in the afternoon, against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act was participated by hundreds including students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other varsities which contributed to the massive crowd gathered in the area. In the evening, the traffic police tweeted that traffic was heavy around India Gate and C-Hexagon due to the gathering of people. Traffic was heavy on Mathura Road from W-Point to Delhi Public School, as well, due to gathering of visitors at the National Zoological Park.

Earlier in the day, traffic movement was closed in central Delhi’s Jai Singh Road from both sides due to heavy volume of vehicles. Meanwhile, Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was also closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida were advised to take the DND flyway or Akshardham to reach Delhi. In the afternoon, there was an obstruction in traffic in the carriage from Prembari Pul towards Azadpur due to breakdown of a truck on the elevated flyover. Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House metro stations were closed as well but were later opened in the evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi traffic
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp