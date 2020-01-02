SDMC’s Tilak Nagar hospital begins service in West Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TheE ground and first floors of the 100-bed Tilak Nagar hospital were opened for the public on Wednesday, with administrators primarily focusing on providing health services to about 5 lakh people living in this West Delhi locality. Built by the South MCD, this five-storey building is spread over an area of 19,157.53 sq m. Construction work has cost Rs 64.5 crore to the public exchequer till now. The hospital has facilities of OPD services, gynaecology, dental, paediatrics, diagnostic services, Ayurvedic, Unani, Homeopathy, operation theatres, ICU, emergency, trauma care, medical stores among others. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with Lt Governor Anil Baijal and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma launched the health services.

The hospital comes with parking space for 262 cars at its basement. Hostel for accommodation of doctors and nurses is also available. The hospital block has five floors, with each floor providing different services to the citizens. OPD, Diagnosis Centre and gynaecology will be located on the ground floor, while surgery, dental and administration will operate from first floor. Wards, doctor rooms, Ayurvedic centres are built up in second and third floor, whereas fourth and fifth floors are allocated for O.T., I.C.U. and Medical Store. Later, South Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said there are five lifts and a ramp from basement to fifth floor for the convenience of the patients.