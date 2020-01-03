Firing range gets 242 hectares of Tamil Nadu forest

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: The expansion of firing range for training cadets of the Indian Army at the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai has been okayed by an expert panel of the Union environment ministry. It gave an ‘in-principle’ approval for the diversion of 242.8 hectares of forest in under the Kancheepuram Forest Division.

The range is used for training cadets in firing of heavy caliber guns and hand-held rocket launchers. In 2015, when Tamil Nadu government revoked permission for firing range, OTA cadets were taken to Veeramalai firing range in Tiruchi, around 400 km from the Academy. Naturalist and environmental experts raised concerns over the diversion saying it will disturb the ecosystem and there will be other impacts as it is in proximity to Chennai.

The Defence Ministry has approached the Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the diversion of 242.8 hectares in the Anjur Reserve Forest for Hanumanthapruam Field Firing Range of Defense Services in favour of the OTA. The expert panel considered the proposal in its meeting held in December 2019 and “recommended for in-principle approval”, according to the minutes of the meeting.

