Jharkhand CM calls upon Kejriwal, discusses education and health initiatives taken by AAP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called upon his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence here.

After the meeting, Soren said they discussed public education and health initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.

"It was a pleasure to meet Shri .@ArvindKejriwal 'ji Chief Minister of Delhi & extend warm wishes from Jharkhand. We also discussed about the stellar public education & health initiatives undertaken by @AamAadmiParty govt. Inspired to implement similar initiatives in Jharkhand," Soren tweeted.

Kejriwal said Jharkhand will definitely progress under the dynamic leadership of Soren.

"It was a pleasure to receive Sh @HemantSorenJMM ji. I congratulate him for taking over as CM of Jharkhand. Jharkhand will definitely progress under his dynamic leadership. Both states will learn from each other," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president, was sworn-in as the 11th chief minister of the state on December 29.