Home Cities Delhi

Nine days of bliss for bookworms

The pavilion has been designed by the NBT and will be set up next to the children book authors’ stalls.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chairperson, NBT; New Delhi World Book Fair, 2018

Chairperson, NBT; New Delhi World Book Fair, 2018

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The 28th edition of the annual New Delhi World Book Fair, organised by the National Book Trust in association with India Trade Promotion Organization, will begin at Pragati Maidan on January 4. 
The nine-day event – it will have 600 publishers and 1,300 stalls – will be inaugurated by Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, with Gandhian scholar Girishwar Mishra as the chief guest.  Kanchan Wanchoo Sharma, Assistant Director Exhibitions and Public Relations, NBT, said, “Highlight of this year’s fair will be the theme Gandhi: The Writer’s Writer.

It will not at all be an exhibition on Gandhi. French novelist Roman Rolland had named him the Writer’s Writer. We will have 500 books from 100 publishers on and by Gandhi in English and different languages. Apart from this, we will have his letters that he had written to his students and dignitaries. The first printer that he used will also be on display. We have collaborated with Navjivan Trust in Ahmedabad and National Gandhi Museum, Delhi, for the archival material.” The pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design Ahmedabad. “Inspired by Sabarmati Ashram, it will have handspun material as wall cladding,” she adds.

Children’s pavilion called Bal Mandap will have seminars, storytelling workshops, quiz and creative writing workshops catering to every age group of children. The pavilion has been designed by the NBT and will be set up next to the children book authors’ stalls. She says, “As part of the Foreign books section, over 15 countries including Abu Dhabi, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Nepal, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah, Spain, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, are participating. In addition, we have a stall on Braille books.”Last year, the fair had a footfall of 12 lakh people, so this time, NBT is expecting that number to rise.

Highlights
Author’s Corner: A corner where writers such as Anirban Ganguly, Bhawana Sommaya and Fouzia Khan will participate.
Photo Exhibitions: Snapshots from India’s participation at book fairs in Sharjah and Frankfurt, and NBT’s efforts books in schools and libraries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Book Fair New Delhi
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp