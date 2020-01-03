Home Cities Delhi

School gets solar panel, kicks off major project

North MCD has signed an MOU with Indra Prastha Power Generation Co. Ltd to install solar panels in its schools

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panel

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday began with its project of solar panel installation in schools under its jurisdiction with the first one being set up at Municipal Primary School at Aruna Nagar. In the first phase, 1,500 KW capacity of solar panels would be installed in 230 municipal schools at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore.

This is 75 per cent of the total project cost. Around 75 per cent of this amount or roughly, Rs 2.8 crore has been received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The remaining Rs 1.5 crore, would be utilised from the plan head of education, which would be borne by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

North MCD has signed an MOU with Indra Prastha Power Generation Co. Ltd to install solar panels in its schools. Mayor Avtar Singh said that after the installation of these solar panels, 21 lakh units of electricity will be produced and the corporation will save or generate revenue of approximately Rs 1.78 crore per year. “The project is aimed to create renewable energy source in an environment-friendly manner and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the municipal schools,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp