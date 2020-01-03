School gets solar panel, kicks off major project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday began with its project of solar panel installation in schools under its jurisdiction with the first one being set up at Municipal Primary School at Aruna Nagar. In the first phase, 1,500 KW capacity of solar panels would be installed in 230 municipal schools at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore.

This is 75 per cent of the total project cost. Around 75 per cent of this amount or roughly, Rs 2.8 crore has been received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The remaining Rs 1.5 crore, would be utilised from the plan head of education, which would be borne by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

North MCD has signed an MOU with Indra Prastha Power Generation Co. Ltd to install solar panels in its schools. Mayor Avtar Singh said that after the installation of these solar panels, 21 lakh units of electricity will be produced and the corporation will save or generate revenue of approximately Rs 1.78 crore per year. “The project is aimed to create renewable energy source in an environment-friendly manner and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the municipal schools,” he added.