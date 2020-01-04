‘CAA opponents are anti-OBC and anti-Dalit’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that opposition to the amended Citizenship Act is an “attack on OBCs”, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Friday that those protesting against the new legislation should be declared “anti-OBC” and “anti-Dalit”.

The Minister of State for Home claimed that most of the non-Muslims fleeing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

“PM Modi brought CAA to give them respect. If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC. A handful of people are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters,” Rai told a gathering at an “OBC Town Hall”.

Asserting that the government will “drive out every terrorist from the country”, the junior minister in the home ministry said, “They (terrorists) will either be driven out, or sent to jail or hell.”

With agency inputs