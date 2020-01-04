Home Cities Delhi

New Regional Transport Office for Delhi

Published: 04th January 2020 08:37 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is all set to get its 15th Regional Transport Office (RTO) which will be inaugurated on Saturday in Dwarka.

“It was a long pending demand to have a full-fledged RTO in this area. This new office will help ease the work load of the recently-built Jharoda Kalan RTO,” a source said, adding that the RTO would be giving both learning and permanent licences at national and international level.

However, the new Dwarka RTO will not have the automated driving test centre facility that is available at the Jharoda Kalan office.“It is an expensive affair. For now the requirement is to have more RTOs. So far, six state-of-art automated driving test centres have been built,” he added.

Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Shakur Basti and Burari have the automated test facility while the transport department is planning to add it to registration offices at Dwarka, Loni and Rohini. 

