Act of impunity, can only happen with government support: Chidambaram on JNU clash

A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.

Published: 05th January 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students", Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government".

The Left-controlled students' union and the ABVP blamed each other for the attack.

"What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" the former finance minister tweeted.

"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he wrote on the microblogging site.

