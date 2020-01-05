Arvind Kejriwal urges Lt Governor to direct police to restore order on JNU campus 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal shortly after violence erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged him to direct police to restore order on the campus.

He expressed shock and said he wondered how the country would progress if students were not safe inside universities.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" he said in another.

Members of JNU Students' Union and ABVP clashed on the campus Sunday evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members.

But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured.