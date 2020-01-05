Twitter war rages over JNU violence

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As reports of violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus came in on Sunday evening, Twitter saw eruption of a war of words between supporters of Leftist students' body and those on the opposite side, with both blaming the other for the violence.

One user wrote: "Left goons attacked ABVP students with rods and sticks in JNU. Delhi Police should immediately take action and arrest the Leftist goons."

ALSO READ: Violence inside JNU, student union president Aishe Ghosh attacked by masked mob

#ABVP trended with 41K tweets and #SOSJNU with 17.3K tweets.

One user posted a clip of an injured JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh who was badly injured. He alleged that she was brutally attacked by "ABVP goons".

The students affiliated to ABVP, however, tweeted to claim that "Left goons" had unleashed terror in JNU and were armed with sticks, rods, stones, and acid. They alleged that assailants went room to room of ABVP activists in a JNU hostel to "kill them".

ALSO READ: Attack on JNU students 'state-sponsored mayhem', alleges Congress

"When they could not stop students from registering, they targeted and brutally attacked them," they claimed.

In reply, one user tweeted: "Wah, a thief is pointing finger at police. These ABVP goons did not even leave the girls hostel."

One user wondered: "What is happening in JNU? For how long will the ABVP be allowed to function like a hooligan organisation?"

One post read: "Complete breakdown of law & order by saffron goons. Where is your police now @AmitShah?"

One Twitter user remarked: "Administration completely failed?"