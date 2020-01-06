Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against Nirbhaya case witness

The petition had stated that the girl's friend committed perjury for giving false testimony in the court.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the Supreme Court's verdict on Dec 2012 gang rape case in New Delhi on Monday July 9 2018. (File | EPS)

Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the Supreme Court's verdict on Dec 2012 gang rape case in New Delhi on Monday July 9 2018. (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him.

The court had on December 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father till today. The petition had stated that the girl's friend committed perjury for giving false testimony in the court.

The sole eye-witness was accompanying the 23-year-old girl when she was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

It claimed that the boy accompanying Nirbhaya in the bus turned the case into a "media trial" by charging money from the news channels to give interviews.

"This calls for an independent investigation into the perjury committed by him. Being the sole witness, his testimony has strongly influenced the outcome of the case," the complaint stated.

Perjury relates to willfully making a misrepresentation under oath.

Earlier, Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi had said that the witnesses record statements "under oath and what they say outside the courtroom cannot raise a question on their credibility as a witness."

Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Pawan Kumar Gupta Nirbhaya rape case Delhi Court
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp