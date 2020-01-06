HRD minister ‘Nishank’ urges JNU students to maintain peace, ministry seeks report

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urged JNU students to maintain the dignity of the university and peace on the campus, as his ministry sought an immediate report from the registrar Pramod Kumar on the violence that erupted there on Sunday night.

"The violence on JNU campus is worrisome and unfortunate. I condemn it. I appeal students to maintain the dignity of university and peace on campus," Nishank tweeted.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: The violence in #JNU is extremely worrying and unfortunate. I condemn the violence within the campus. I appeal to all students to maintain the dignity of the University and peace on campus. pic.twitter.com/dQoqOFeO6o — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Asserting that acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated, the ministry said a group of 'masked' people had entered the campus and attacked students.

"We have sought an immediate report from JNU vice-chancellor on the violence on campus. We have also spoken to JNU VC and Delhi police to ensure peace is maintained on campus," an HRD Ministry official told PTI.

The official said it has come to the ministry's notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus on Sunday, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students.

"This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated,' the official said.

'Police has been called by JNU administration to maintain law and order situation in JNU,' the official added.

ALSO READ: Violence inside JNU, student union president Aishe Ghosh attacked by masked mob

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.