National Cadet Corps’ contingent for Republic Day Camp 2020 at Delhi

A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and nine Union Territories are participating in the month-long Republic Day Camp 2020.

Director-General of NCC Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra addressing the media

Director-General of NCC Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra addressing the media. (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The world’s biggest youth organisation National Cadet Corps’ biggest contingent got together at the annual Republic Day Camp 2020.

The RDC 2020 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground on January 01, 2020, where a total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and nine Union Territories (UTs), are participating in this month-long camp.

There are 114 cadets (40 females and 74 males) from two UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and 120 cadets (40 female and 80 Male) from the North Eastern Region. Talking to media the Director-General of NCC Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra said the NCC has refined its syllabus to meet the modern requirements. Lt Gen Chopra said, “The focus is now on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of the cadets, so as to equip them for future challenges,”.

The DG NCC highlighted that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 10 countries for Youth Exchange Programme (YEP). However, to give the cadets a wider exposure, YEP with seven more countries is in an advanced stage of approval, he said. Keeping the significance of the camp it will be visited by a number of dignitaries, including Defence Minister, MoS Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The camp will culminate with the customary Prime Minister’s rally on January 28. A number of competitions will take place during the camp, wherein all 17 directorates compete for the coveted Prime Minister’s Banner which is presented by the Prime Minister during the PM rally. Selected cadets will get an opportunity to participate in the prestigious Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Rajpath.

