'Responded to situation professionally': Delhi Police rejects charge of reaching JNU late

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday rejected the charge of reaching the Jawaharlal Nehru University late despite several pleas by students' unions, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to control the violence on the campus.

Addressing reporters, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the internal security of the JNU lies with the varsity administration.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa on #JNUViolence: FIR has been lodged in the matter. Investigation is underway. Footage is being collected. Total 34 persons were injured and all 34 have been discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/ESj5BAk6R4 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

"We have responded to PCR calls, and law-and-order situation professionally," he said.

On the probe initiated after a masked mob attacked students on the campus on Sunday, he said the Crime Branch had found some vital clue and were working on it.



Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.