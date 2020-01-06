Home Cities Delhi

Second edition of plus-size beauty pageant wraps up in Delhi

Ms India Curvy is contributing to a great extent to break taboos and provide the fashion and entertainment world with the talents packed in plus-size models.

Barkha Nangia (centre) strikes a pose with the judges and finalists at the pageant.

By Express News Service

The city witnessed the Grand Finale of the Miss India Curvy at the Leela Ambience, Gurugram, on Sunday afternoon. This marked the second edition of the pageant by Glamour Gurgaon to inspire plus size women, aiming to promote body positivity and help women fight the social stigma of body shaming. Bindiya Sharma and Pragya Pathak were crowned Miss India Curvy in category Group A (age 32 and below) and Group B (age 33 and above) respectively.

Until now people blindly followed the myth that the fashion and lifestyle industry is run by zero size figures.

With so many initiatives taken to break this myth, Barkha Nangia, Organiser, Miss India Curvy, is glad that their platform of Ms India Curvy is contributing to a great extent to break this taboo and provide the fashion and entertainment world with the talents packed in plus-size models.

Talking about the pageant, Nangia said, “I myself have a plus size body and have received comments like why don’t you lose some weight when you have a beautiful face. Others kept on telling me to eat less or why don’t you try this or that.”

For this edition, they received 25,000 registrations after auditioning across India. The shortlisted 72 contestants were then trained and groomed more to battle it out till the final title.
However, this isn’t all about the title as the second edition also focused on creating breast cancer awareness. “We all support the cause of breast cancer and we get free checkups for women. Given the low awareness level, we have camps in rural and urban areas with the help of hospitals and provide free checkups for all,” adds Nangia.

On a final note, Nangia has a word of advice for men as well as women, saying, “Women are beautiful in all sizes. People should practice self-love when it comes to accepting your body for how thin or curvy it is regardless of what society’s view of ideal shape or size is. I hope more brands adopt the concept of body positivity and allow people to be comfortable in their own skin.”

Miss India Curvy Bindiya Sharma Pragya Pathak
