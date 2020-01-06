Students from Jamia, DU protest against JNU attack outside Delhi police headquarters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large number of students from Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities along with locals gathered outside the old Delhi Police Headquarters on Sunday night to protest the violent assault on JNU students in the university campus.

The crowd gathered at ITO raised slogans against the alleged police inaction demanding FIR on attack on students and professors by masked men. Slogans such as ‘Aar ho ya paar ho, aaj FIR ho’ echoed outside the PHQ gate.

A protestor also read out a message from JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who said that the JNU students want an investigation into the matter not just an FIR.

“What happened inside JNU campus today is horrible and not acceptable. Videos clearly show masked men roaming freely, doing hooliganism but no action from the police. The students’ union president has been beaten badly,” said Mohd Wasim from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Mohd Salman, a student of Delhi University who came out to protest said his sister was at the campus when the incident happened.“My sister was crying when she called me. She said people were being beaten up and goons entered girls’ hostel rooms as well. The students kept calling police but no one came for their rescue,” he added.