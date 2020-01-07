Home Cities Delhi

BJP bids to end long exile from Delhi politics

Out of power since 1996, the saffron party is confident of a turnaround in its fortunes this time.

Published: 07th January 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With its bid to end its exile from the national capital since losing to the Congress in 1998, ending in failure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will wage a prestige battle in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

While it has held on to the reins of the three municipalities for 15 years now, the Assembly has turned out to be a tough nut to crack. Riding on a massive ‘Modi wave’, the saffron party swept most parts of India in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and formed the government at the Centre.

However, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t turn its fortune in the Assembly polls in 2015, as the BJP was decimated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The latter bagged 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in a rout that threatened to push the BJP to the margins of Delhi’s political landscape.

Only three of the BJP’s experienced poll campaigners managed to get the better of their AAP rivals, most of whom were greenhorns or electoral rookies.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP bagged 31 seats, falling just four short of the majority mark and failing to form the government. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also the BJP’s in-charge for the Delhi polls, said on Monday that the announcement of the election date marks the end of the party’s long spell out of power in Delhi, as it is poised to form a ‘Triple Engine Government’ in the city after taking the reins of the MCDs and winning the general elections.

“The BJP will add a new dimension to Delhi’s development, as the tenure of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is about to come to an end. He had put a lot of obstacles in the city’s path to progress,” Javadekar said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that the BJP would win 55 seats, as the poll battle will come down to a contest between a tried and tested performer and a party, which had only made excuses and spread falsehood.

Party sets its poll hopes on colonies, CAA
To counter freebies offered by ruling AAP such as free power up to 200 units, water, travel for women in DTC buses and a raft of welfare schemes, the party is going to rely heavily on the Centre’s nod to give ownership status to residents of unauthorised colonies and the amended citizenship amendment law

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Delhi polls BJP Delhi BJP Delhi assembly elections
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp