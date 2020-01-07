Home Cities Delhi

Bollywood condemns attack on JNU, call out Delhi police for inaction

Published: 07th January 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police in front of JNU.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Hindi film celebrities have condemned the on-campus attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by masked goons on Sunday evening. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh and professor Sucharita Sen, were injured in the attacks.

In a video, actor Swara Bhasker apprised Delhi residents of the situation and urged them to gather at the campus gates. “URGENT SOS appeal Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan 2020,” Bhasker wrote.

Sharing a video of the masked assailants, who were allegedly members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening.”

Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “It is now time to condemn the BJP. They will say that whoever did this was wrong, but the truth is that whatever happened was done by BJP and ABVP and was carried out under the supervision and at the behest of @narendramodi and @AmitShah. They did this with the help of @DelhiPolice. This is the only truth.”

Sonam K Ahuja wrote, “Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents.”

Richa Chadha wrote, “Delhi Police, please note. Read up on Chauri Chaura, 1922. There’s no Mahatma alive today to call off a movement if it becomes violent. You are being used as dispensable pawns. The people will remain, you can’t possibly outnumber people.”

Konkona Sen Sharma tweeted, “Who are these masked cowards attacking students? Why are the police not protecting them?? Unbelievable.”

Shabana Azmi tweeted, “This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shared, “Request more and more people to reach JNU. The goons are being given a free hand by the rioters who have closed the doors of the campus. Tell your friends, relatives and everyone and reach out together.”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable.  There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated.”

Calling out celebrities who were invited to last night’s CAA dinner hosted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “To members of my supposed ‘fraternity’ who were meant to opine & dine with the ruling party this evening-trust you implored them to curtail the violence unfolding across the nation.Or at the very least,as part of the ‘scrumptious’ meal on offer,help yourselves to some humble pie.”

Filmmaker Prakash Jha tweeted, “Hurt..anguished..sickening to hear of the barbaric attack on students in #JNUViolence THESE WOUNDS ARE DEEPER THAN FLESH.. will we hang our head in shame for being silent spectators or will we stand up against these bigots who are terrorising our children..our future.”

