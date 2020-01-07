Home Cities Delhi

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest, stands with students attacked on Sunday

The Bollywood actor was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim".

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday joined students protesting against the recent violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

The Bollywood actor was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim". She did not issue any statement nor address the students.

Deepika is currently in the national capital promoting her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the violence which took place in JNU on Sunday.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and lyricist Vishal Dadlani joined the protests organised by students at the Gateway of India, Mumbai against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 5.

While Kashyap said that he was there at the protest site to show his solidarity with the students and blamed the government for the attacks in JNU campus, Dadlani said that he was there in support of a secular India. 

