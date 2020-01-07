Delhi Congress stares at a fight for relevance, prestige

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Out of power play in the national capital for long, the Delhi Assembly elections will present an opportunity for the beleaguered Congress to recover lost political space and run its opponents close, if not, outpace them in the race for the House.

It is nothing short of scrap to remain relevant in Delhi politics for a party, which ruled the city for an uninterrupted spell of 15 years — from 1998 to 2013 before suffering humiliating defeats at the hands of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While the tally of the grand old party dropped to a measly 8 in the 2013 polls, which it fought as the defending champions, to use a sporting terminology, it drew a blank in 2015. Its vote share reduced significantly to 9.7 per cent in 2015 from around 24 per cent in 2013.

However, the results of the 2017 municipal polls and the Lok Sabha elections last year have filled the party with the belief that it can script a turnaround in its fortunes this time. What gives them the belief is the return of its core voters in the city — Muslims, Dalits and residents of unauthorised colonies.

Though the Congress recorded wins in only 31 wards in the 2017 civic polls, its vote share rose to 21 per cent. In the LS polls, its vote share improved to 22.46 per cent and it was declared the runner-up in five seats. It even pushed AAP to the third place, which was creditable given that the latter had handed it a clean sweep in 2015.

Recent electoral gains have doubtlessly served as a morale booster for the party. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has said that the party will build its campaign around the promise to carry forward the development work of the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government.

Claiming that the party is already in poll-mode, Chopra said, “We’ll remind voters of the development seen during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure.”

Turnaround in civic, Lok Sabha polls

Though the Congress recorded wins in only 31 wards in the 2017 civic polls, its vote share rose to 21 per cent. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party was declared runners-up in five seats

Panel introduces absentee voters

The CEC said to ensure robust polling, the poll panel has introduced a concept of absentee voters by virtue of which those not able to visit polling stations due to health or other unavoidable reasons will also be able to exercise their franchise. Also, disabled and elderly voters will also have the option to cast their votes through postal ballot.