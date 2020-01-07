JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Saket Moon named in FIR in JNU violence case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been lodged against Aishe Ghosh, two other office bearers of JNUSU among others for manhandling the guard of the university, police said.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday wherein the security guards were trying to clear the Communication and Information Services Centre that had been occupied by the students to hamper registration for the winter examinations.

On Monday, during a presser, two women students Apeksha and Tripta narrated their account of the incident that left them badly injured. Apeksha is one of the 20 named by police in the FIR.

PHOTO STORY: Bruised faces, vandalised campus: Here's how JNU looks in the aftermath of violence

Former JNUSU office bearers Sarika Chaudhary and Geeta have also been charged.

The accused indulged in violence, pushed lady guard, verbally abused them and threatened them of dire consequences if they opened the lock of the CIS office, the FIR said.

According to it, a few CIS staff members managed to enter the building and restore the information system that had been shut down by the agitating students. The administration has alleged that a large number of agitating students entered CIS and forced the guards out of it, preventing them from doing their duty.

ALSO READ: Day after attacks, JNU becomes rallying cry for pan-India student protests; no arrests yet

On Saturday, the JNUSU issued a statement, condemning "the strongest possible terms the actions of the JNU administration which is using the security as it's private lumpen army".

According to them, near the CIS, "security guards in the number of 30-40 mobilized, switched off the lights and like the police did at Jor Bagh, attacked students".

"They were shamefully wearing masks," it had said.

On Sunday, masked men and women entered the campus with rods, sticks and stones and beat up students and teachers.

The injured include Ghosh and JNU Professor Sucharita Sen.

While the left unity alleged that ABVP was involved in the attack, the RSS' left organisation said that the attack was from the other side.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the Sunday violence and have constituted a fact finding committee to come up with details on the sequence of events.

On Tuesday, the road in front of JNU campus was blocked with barricades in place.