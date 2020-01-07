Fabrics for all skin types

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Finding the right clothes that feel good and comfortable against your skin can be quite a challenge. After all, the skin is the largest organ in our body that offers first shield of protection. God forbid if you have sensitive skin – rashes, itchiness, dryness and easy bruising can be a norm then. We bring you five skin-friendly fabrics that keep your skin healthy too.

Cotton

This is a low maintenance, powerhouse fabric. It doesn’t irritate your skin and unlike synthetic materials, lets your skin breathe easy. For women suffering from hot flashes, cotton is a great choice. Organic cotton has superior qualities than normal cotton. “Organic cotton is gentler and softer on the skin than the conventional cotton. Its use has been linked to reduction in respiratory problems,” says Reecha Sharma, CEO, Bogainville.

Silk

This highly absorbent, low-maintenance fabric which is hypoallergenic because of its natural protein structure. Sleeping in silk sheets, pillowcases and a silk nighty helps reduce night time sneezing as well as skin issues. This fabric cools you when the weather is warm and warms you when it is cold. It is strong yet soft on the skin, and doesn’t smell, even if you dry it indoors unlike most other fabrics. “Silk is highly recommended for those with skin diseases like eczema because of its smooth and light texture. This is why a lot of dermatologists recommend you to use silk pillow case,” says Sharma.

Linen

Made from fibres found in the flax plant, linen is considered as one of the world’s strongest fibres, which gets stronger when wet. It regulates temperature well, is non-allergenic, anti-static and has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. What’s more, linen can absorb up to 20 per cent moisture before it starts to feel damp.

Wool

Apart from being antibacterial, wool is resistant to dirt and dust mite. And it has remarkable ability to absorb humidity, which helps to keep your surroundings clean and dry. Having it in your home will reduce the amount of allergens as well as upper respiratory tract infections, asthma, and skin diseases.

Hemp

A real toxin-free plant because it doesn’t need herbicides to grow, hemp is a fast growing and durable fabric that softens with every wash. But it lasts longer than most other natural fibres. Being porous, it absorbs more water and is able to retain its colour better when dyed as compared to any other fabric, even cotton. Also, it protects skin by filtering the ultraviolet rays of sun.