The warmth of wool craft in Delhi winters

A Four-day event is scheduled at the capital city titled Desi Oon that will spin the magic of indigenous wool of Kutch.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Desi Oon will feature films, workshops and products by artisans all centered on wool

By Express News Service

A Four-day event is scheduled at the capital city titled Desi Oon that will spin the magic of indigenous wool of Kutch. The initiative by Khamir, a platform for preserving and facilitating the crafts, of the Gujarat’s Kutch region – takes into account the preservation of heritage and cultural ecology. The organisation instituted in the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake has the objective of development of the area’s rich creative industries.

The visitor will be familiarised with sheep pastoralism, along with the local crafts of spinning, weaving and dyeing wool. One can learn about the intricacies of wool craft and herding in this rare event, directly from Kutch’s most respected artisans and herders.  

The works by local weavers and felters alongside Khamir-initiated collections will be on view. Archana Shah of Bandhej and Amit and Richard of Amrich Designs will present contemporary designs.
The exhibition will also feature films, images and crafted textiles bringing forth the many stories of wool from Kutch. Desi Retiya (charkha), Takli/Dhera (spindle), Kutchchi embroidery are few of the many workshops planned.

According to Paresh Mangaliya, Deputy Director, Khamir, “Khamir is hopeful that the story of wool and sensitively designed woollen products will help sway consumer preferences in favour of indigenous woollen items.”

Shamji Vankar from Bhujodi, who will present his most innovative collection here, says, “This is one of it’s kind of event to re-position desi wool in modern markets. I’m sure it will take desi wool to new heights and create a local loop with benefits to herders, spinners and weavers.”

Gul Mahommad Pinjara of Todiya village of Nakhtrana, “I started namda (felting) after 12 years. My grand father received national award as namda, but then we stopped our work as there was no hope. Now we have some hope to revive our felting skills.”

At: Bikaner House
On: January 10-13

