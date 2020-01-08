Home Cities Delhi

FIRs naming JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh add to criticism

 Delhi Police came under criticism on Tuesday after reports said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the Sunday attack, was named in two separate FIRs.  Delhi Police came under criticism o

Published: 08th January 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police came under criticism on Tuesday after reports said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the Sunday attack, was named in two separate FIRs. The FIRs, based on complaints by the university authorities, name students union office bearers including Gosh for vandalising the server room of the varsity on January 1 and 4. They have also been charged with attacking security guards and disrupting registration of students for the winter semester.

The incident is said to have occurred where the security guards were trying to clear the Communication and Information Services Centre that had been occupied by the students to hamper registration for the winter examinations. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is probing the Sunday violence, urged people to share photos, videos, or other information that could be help the probe. 

In a statement, JNU vice chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar termed the incident ‘unfortunate’ and vowed to restore normalcy.On Tuesday, hordes of activists, politicians and alumni descended on the JNU campus to express solidarity with the students. In an atmosphere grim with heavy security blanket, the presence of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone became a talking point. 

Other visitors included JNU alumni Bezwada Wilson, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Kavita Krishnan, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Yogendra Yadav. On Tuesday, a team of forensic specialists visited JNU to collect evidence.

