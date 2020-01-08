Home Cities Delhi

New books for tiny tots

This particular endeavour looks at into three years of pre-school particularly from age group 3 to 5 year olds.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD group, at the launch.

By Express News Service

On January 5, MBD group today announced the launched of pre-primary books at the New Delhi World Book Fair January 2020. The books will feature popular Disney and Pixar stories such as Mickey & Friends, Princess, The Lion King, Frozen, Cars and Toy Story franchises among others.

The curriculum areas have been divided into Languages, Maths, Environmental Studies and Art. This has been further done to keeping in mind the five domains of development as seen enlisted in the NCERT pre-school curriculum.

The five domains features physical well-being, health and motor development; personal, social and emotional development; creative and aesthetic development; language and cognitive development.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD group, “Combining MBD’s educational expertise with Disney themes, we hope to give kids an opportunity to embark on a magical learning adventure alongside their favourite Disney characters. With the launch of Pre-primary series with Disney Publishing, we aim to create fun learning moments and nurture children’s curiosity and creativity.”

The idea of the venture is to make the content fun and engaging. This theme is made using the characters’ attributes. For instance, Disney Princess Rapunzel loves painting, so she is being included in the art and craft series.

