Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma’s mother defends her son

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vinay Sharma’s mother still finds it hard to believe that her son was capable of committing a crime as gruesome as gang rape and she has accepted the Supreme Court order despite disbelief and objections against it. She went to Tihar before the Supreme Court announced its decision, ordering the execution of Sharma and three others, convicted in the brutal gangrape and murder case of December 16, 2012.

“No, he was not scared. He just feels that when he is not like this, why is he being punished? What else will he say? Nobody is letting him speak,” she told this correspondent after she got the news that he will hanged soon.

She also said that Sharma was drawn into the crime by others, who “are not even his friends”. “He was never that kind of a boy. He is not that kind of boy. He is an educated boy,” she said, while pointing to the certificate Sharma won in prison for his service on Independence Day.

“He was brought up here, played with these kids in the slum. Nobody will say that he was capable of doing anything of this sort,” she said, adding that the death penalty was wrong.“It is wrong to send a man to the gallows for a mistake. Even god forgives once,” she said. Her neighbours at Sant Ravidas Camp, where the families of Pawan and Mukesh also reside, said that they felt bad for the family. Most of them, however, said that the men are paying for their deed. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni (As you sow, so you reap),” a local said.