Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma’s mother defends her son

Her neighbours at Sant Ravidas Camp, where the families of Pawan and Mukesh also reside, said that they felt bad for the family.

Published: 08th January 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File | PTI)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Vinay Sharma’s mother still finds it hard to believe that her son was capable of committing a crime as gruesome as gang rape and she has accepted the Supreme Court order despite disbelief and objections against it. She went to Tihar before the Supreme Court announced its decision, ordering the execution of Sharma and three others, convicted in the brutal gangrape and murder case of December 16, 2012.

“No, he was not scared. He just feels that when he is not like this, why is he being punished? What else will he say? Nobody is letting him speak,” she told this correspondent after she got the news that he will hanged soon.

She also said that Sharma was drawn into the crime by others, who “are not even his friends”. “He was never that kind of a boy. He is not that kind of boy. He is an educated boy,” she said, while pointing to the certificate Sharma won in prison for his service on Independence Day.

“He was brought up here, played with these kids in the slum. Nobody will say that he was capable of doing anything of this sort,” she said, adding that the death penalty was wrong.“It is wrong to send a man to the gallows for a mistake. Even god forgives once,” she said. Her neighbours at Sant Ravidas Camp, where the families of Pawan and Mukesh also reside, said that they felt bad for the family. Most of them, however, said that the men are paying for their deed. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni (As you sow, so you reap),” a local said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Nirbhaya convict's mother
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp