Seniors should be treated with respect, observes Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: A person is a senior by virtue of his seniority and should be respected even if he has less academic qualification than juniors, the Delhi High Court has observed.

The high court said insubordination is misconduct and refused to interfere with the orders of a special executive magistrate (SEM) and a trial court directing a junior AIIMS doctor, who had an argument with his senior, to maintain peace in the South Delhi area.

“Senior is by virtue of his seniority, maybe having less academic degrees than juniors, still he or she should be respected and maintain the subordination,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said while making the observation.

The issue relates to an argument between the doctor and the head of department (HoD) of Rheumatology in March 2017, following which the senior woman doctor had complained to the police against the subordinate.

