Blow to Congress ahead of Delhi polls, as strongman Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Flanked by a team of loyalists, Iqbal met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at his residence where he was formally inducted into the party.

Published: 09th January 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 08:24 AM

Five-time Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal

Five-time Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a blow to the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, a former lawmaker and strongman Shoaib Iqbal joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.

A prominent Muslim face in the national capital, Iqbal was the elected to the Assembly for five consecutive terms before losing to his AAP rival in his stronghold, Matia Mahal, in 2015.

Flanked by a team of loyalists, Iqbal met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at his residence where he was formally inducted into the party. “I wish to extend a hearty welcome to Shoaib Iqbal to our party. I strongly believe the party will draw more strength from his support and will be able to work more effectively for the city’s poor. His induction will help us take forward the development that we believe in and are committed to.”

Asim Ahmad Khan, the sitting MLA from the Matia Mahal constituency, was sacked as the food and civil supplies minister in 2015 for alleged corruption that was caught on tape. 

His first big break in mainstream politics came in 1993 when he was handed a ticket to contest the Assembly polls on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. He even served as the deputy speaker from 2003 to 2008.

“AAP has done well for the welfare and development of the city’s downtrodden. The coming elected will be a one-sided affair as the people have decided to go with AAP. I am sure the AAP will surpass its previous haul of 67 seats,” Iqbal said.

