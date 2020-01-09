Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police takes JNUSU, JNUTA protestors to meet HRD officials

Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding the resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

Police personnel walk in front of JNU students' protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor at Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel walk in front of JNU students' protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor at Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday took a delegation of JNU teachers and students to meet HRD officials, after they were stopped near Shastri Bhawan during a protest march over the January 5 violence on the university campus.

The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence that took place in the university on Sunday, the hostel fee hike and removal of the vice-chancellor with the officials of the Human Resources Development Ministry.

The police had stopped the march near Central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started their march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry, rending the air with slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

The protesters started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry.

They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.

Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, said, "For three hours, people wearing masks beat up varsity students. They entered the campus with police being present at the main gate."

Alleging that the incident could not have happened without the vice-chancellor knowing about it, he said, "The VC has to go".

On Sunday, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The JNU students union has been demanding a rollback of hostel and mess fee hike and have boycotted registration for the next semester.

