JNUSU, Centre spur over removal of university Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the students and faculty will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked.

She made the comments after meeting HRD officials.

Ghosh said they appealed to HRD ministry to remove the VC, which in turn said the dialogue will be held on Friday.

"We will not compromise with HRD ministry over the removal of the VC. It is still thinking whether the VC should be removed," he said.

The HRD Ministry on Thursday said the removal of Kumar was not a solution.

HRD Secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students' claims of a revised fee not being implemented.

"The removal of the vice-chancellor is not a solution," he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.