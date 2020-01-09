Home Cities Delhi

Latest book on digital marketing launched in Delhi

The book is replete with examples of successful digital campaigns undertaken by top Indian brands.

Author Raj Padhiyar

Author Raj Padhiyar (left) and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

By Express News Service

Fundamentals of Digital Marketing, the second book by Dr Raj Padhiyar, Founder & CEO of Digital Gurukul was launched on Tuesday at World Book Fair ongoing at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The book, reportedly the first academic book on digital marketing, talks about digital marketing landscape and its implications with tools, case-studies, assignments and more to give a complete understanding of all the verticals of digital media till 2020.

This is a sort of academic book that guides students and marketers to understand the changing landscape of marketing and growing importance of digital marketing beyond just theory or overview – its compilation of interesting anecdotes, key statistics, case-studies, and practical tools. It provides key insights on digital marketing industry in a multi-layered and multi-faceted land in simple and lucid language.

“This book is the result of my one year of hard work. I’m confident that it would prove to be Bible for students and help them transform their career in digital media industry across the world. It has 200 pages with English and Hindi version.

I am sure this book would be of tremendous help to school/college professors as well. It also throws light on trends and challenges in digital marketing in 2020 & beyond,” said Dr Raj Padhiyar, after the book launch “Some of the important topics covered in the book include SEO, social media, email marketing, website creation, affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, e-commerce and so on,” he added.

TAGS
Fundamentals of Digital Marketing Raj Padhiyar
