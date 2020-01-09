Home Cities Delhi

'Tumse Na Ho Paayega': AAP's jibe at Manoj Tiwari on promise of giving five times more benefits to Delhi people 

AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked Tiwari to first give electricity to states ruled by them before promising 1,000 units of free electricity in Delhi.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP has made light of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's claim that his party if elected to rule Delhi will give five times more benefits to people, telling him "Tumse Na Ho Paayega".

A popular dialogue, it is spoken by one of the main leads in the cult movie Gangs of Wasseypur (Part 2) when he comes to know that his son has been watching romantic films and is not yet prepared to take his political legacy forward.

Disappointed, the man tells his son, "Beta, Tumse Na Ho Paayega".

The Aam Aadmi Party also had a dig at Tiwari by re-tweeting a post of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and BJP alliance partner Dushyant Chautala in which he is seen working without electricity in his office.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked Tiwari to first give electricity to states ruled by them before promising 1,000 units of free electricity in Delhi.

"The deputy chief minister of Haryana is working without electricity in his office and Manoj Tiwari is bluffing that they will give 1,000 units free electricity in Delhi. First, give electricity in the states by BJP before promising free electricity. Tumse Na Ho Paayega," Singh said in a tweet.

Delhi's AAP government currently ensures 200 units of free power to households per month and Tiwari on Monday promised to give residents five times more benefits than the AAP dispensation, if elected to govern Delhi in assembly polls scheduled on February 8.

Singh also tagged the Chautala post, in which the deputy chief minister says, "When you work at 11:30 pm and office staff want to wrap up all the files same day and the light goes. This is how we work".

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AAP and Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party fought together on all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana.

The AAP fought on four seats while the JJP on six.

The counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls will take place on February 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Manoj Tiwari BJP Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp