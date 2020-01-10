HRD ministry's decisions on hostel fee fully implemented in totality, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said all decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about the hostel fee are being implemented "in totality".

The university administration will extend the deadline for the semester registration process again if needed, he said after the HRD Ministry met with a five-member team from the JNU administration, including Kumar.

"All decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about hostel fee being implemented in totality," he said.

The emergency meeting was called to discuss the situation on campus and resolve the standoff between the students and the administration.

The registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel.