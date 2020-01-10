Home Cities Delhi

JNU violence: Three JNU professors move HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage, evidence

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police.

Published: 10th January 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guard at the main gate of the violence-hit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi

Police personnel guard at the main gate of the violence-hit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi on Monday, January 6, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three professors of JNU Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence at the varsity campus.

The petition also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS' including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members, in connection with the violence at JNU.

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

The petition, filed through advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry, also sought a direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.

On Sunday, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

