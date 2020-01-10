Will replicate Kalkaji housing model to rehabilitate slum dwellers: Congress

Tanisha Kohli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Not to be left behind in the race to woo voters ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday promised it would take up the redevelopment of the city’s slum clusters on priority if elected.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said providing accommodation to each and every resident of the city’s jhuggi-jhopri (slum cluster) would top the party’s to-do list in the manifesto.

“Based on the Kalkaji model, we will raise multi-storey flats, measuring 25 square metres, at the same location. It will top our priority list. We’ll replicate the same model to rehabilitate people living in JJ clusters without flattening their shelters,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

However, more than 3,000 flats in Kalkaji, which were constructed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), are yet to be allotted.