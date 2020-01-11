Delhi polls: Karawal Nagar is poised for an exciting electoral contest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi goes to polls on February 8, one of the keenly watched constituencies will be Karawal Nagar, the Assembly constituency in northeast Delhi, which was Aam Adami Party (AAP) rebel turned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra’s bastion.

The constituency has 2,81,331 voters, out of which 1,57,726 are male and 1,23,593 female voters. The constituency has a gender ratio of 784.

Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony, Police Training School, Dayalpur and Sonia Vihar are the nearby areas of this closely fought Assembly constituency.

In 2013, Karawal Nagar saw a closely fought battle between the BJP and AAP, with the BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht getting the better of his AAP rival by around 3,000 votes.

When Delhi went for a fresh election in 2015, Kapil Mishra defeated Bisht hands down.

However, much water has flown down the Yamuna ever since. Not only has the once Kejriwal confidante raise the banner of revolt against his mentor but also switched over to the saffron camp.

He had also campaigned for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections. Claiming to have been ‘influenced’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work, he finally joined the BJP last year.

With IANS inputs