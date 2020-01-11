Fire at Delhi's Mayapuri factory, 23 extinguishers rushed to spot

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a shoe-manufacturing unit in West Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 2 on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No one has been injured, a DFS official said.

The fire department said it received a call around 5 pm and 23 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a shoe manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2. 20 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. No causality reported till now. pic.twitter.com/tndvznmzjR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Since the factory is located in a congested area, the extinguishers initially faced difficulties in reaching the site, the official said.

Around 90 firefighters have been deployed to bring the fire under control, they said.