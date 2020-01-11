Home Cities Delhi

JNU attack: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Aishe Ghosh in Delhi

Vijayan met Ghosh at Kerala House in New Delhi, expressed solidarity with their protest and also gifted her a book, 'Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi' by Sudhanva Deshpande.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and said the whole country was with them in their protest against the fee hike in the institution and Citizenship Amendment Act.

Vijayan met Ghosh at Kerala House in New Delhi, expressed solidarity with their protest and also gifted her a book, 'Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi' by Sudhanva Deshpande.

Ghosh had suffered head injuries during the January 5 attack on JNU students in the campus by a group of masked assailants.

"The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice," Vijayan told Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students, who were injured.

In a Facebook Post, the CPI(M) veteran wrote that the JNU students were fighting an "epic battle" against the Sangh Parivar.

"Sangh Parivar was hoping to overcome the dissenting voices from JNU using muscle power. However, the JNU has put up an uncompromising fight against them. Aishe Ghosh has been leading this battle with her injured head," Vijayan said.

Ghosh, after meeting Vijayan, thanked the people of Kerala for standing with JNU when the campus was under attack.

"Comrade Pinarayi has said go ahead and that is the inspiration I take and we will take this fight ahead. Whether it is the fight for rolling back the fee hike or against the CAA, I would like to thank, again and again, the people of Kerala who stood by us during all these attacks that we are continuously facing," Ghosh told the media.

Ghosh reached Kerala House after her daily check-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Violence had broken out at the JNU on January 5 night as a group of masked people, allegedly belonging to the ABVP, the students wing of the BJP, armed with sticks attacked students and teachers besides damaging property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Aishe Ghosh JNU Attacks JNU Protests JNU Violence
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp