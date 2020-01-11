Home Cities Delhi

MHRD asks JNUSU to end stir after VC commits to fee rollback

Ministry Secretary Khare meets JNUSU and Vice-Chancellor separately asks UGC chairman to release funds to ensure students do not have to pay increased fees.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

JNUSU president Aisha Ghosh during a meeting with MHRD Secretary Amit Khare

JNUSU president Aisha Ghosh during a meeting with MHRD Secretary Amit Khare. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday issued a fresh appeal to the agitating students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to withdraw their strike after the university administration maintained that it is following the formula suggested by the government last month and majority of the hike in hostel fee has been rolled back.

HRD secretary Amit Khare held separate meetings with the university authorities including Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and JNU Students’ Union representatives led by its president Aishe Ghosh.

In the meeting, Kumar said that the administration had agreed to withdraw the utility and service charges as proposed in the changed hostel manual, as per the directions of the Ministry in December, sources said.

On Thursday, as JNUSU members and JNU Teacher’s Association members alleged that the university had not officially declared its changed stand, the university had also issued a circular clarifying that increase will only be in the room rent paid by the students and the utility and service charges will remain the same.

It was after repeated instructions from the Ministry to the VC to be more “communicative” with the students and clear “misunderstandings”.

Meanwhile, after meeting with Kumar and others from the university, Khare also met with University Grants Commission chairman D P Singh and asked him to release a second tranche of funds to the university to meet immediate requirements.

UGC had released nearly Rs 30 crore to the university last month in order to ensure that students are not made to pay increased hostel fee.

The students, however, remain adamant on the VC’s removal from the post and have been insisting on an assurance that they will be allowed to participate in future council meetings that take decisions on
fee hikes.

There has not been any commitment from the university administration on this so far as the matter of JNU Students’ Union office bearers’ recognition is pending with the Delhi High Court.

‘Implementing MHRD decision’

JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala on Friday made it clear that the university was ensuring that all decisions taken on December 11 meeting with the MHRD were being “implemented in totality”. He was referring to the ministry’s decision to wave-off service and utility charges for students.  He added, that if need be, the university would extend the registration deadline for students to help them get registered in the new semester.

Delhi Police’s timeline of  campus attacks

January 3

1 pm: AISA, SFI, AISF and DSF members enter Communication and Information Services Centre (CIS), take the staff out, shut down the server in order to prevent exam registrations. After about two hours, the admin reboots it.  

January 4

Morning: Authorities better prepared
Afternoon: Miscreants break into CIS from the back door and damage the server. Admin lodges an FIR against them.

January 5

11.30 am: The agitating students get into an altercation with 4 students sitting outside School of Social Sciences to complete registration process. The four are beaten up and security guards intervene.
3.45 pm: Members and supporters of  AISA, SFI, AISF and DSF (including SFI member and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh) go into Periyar Hostel with their faces covered.
Later, a group of students with their faces covered start a scuffle at a peace meeting called by teachers and attended by students at Sabarmati T-point. Miscreants from outside the university with masked faces enter Sabarmati Hostel along with hostel residents and attack select students.
This is followed by a spill-over at Narmada Hostel.

Tharoor questions Kejriwal’s silence

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised CM Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking up for students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were beaten up. “Who prevented him (Kejriwal) to speak about injured students or meet them while people from outside (the state) are coming?” he said.

‘Distressed over students’ role’

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday said he was “distressed” over the involvement of JNU students in the January 5 violence as pointed out by the Delhi Police. The ministry will not tolerate any violence and anarchy in educational institutions, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHRD JNUSU JNU fee hike Amit Khare Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Aishe Ghosh
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp