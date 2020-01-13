Home Cities Delhi

Anti-CAA stir: Shaheen Bagh crowd swells on UN team visit rumour

By the evening, it was a thousand plus crowd at the protest site.

Published: 13th January 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With a UN team's impending visit to Shaheen Bagh making the rounds, crowd at the protest site swelled drastically on Sunday. By the evening, it was a thousand plus crowd at the protest site.

However, it turned out to be a rumour.

"There is one very good news - Coming Sunday on 12-01-2020 ko sham (evening) 7:30 pm per Shaheen Bagh protest main UN team is coming to analyse the protest and the present scenario of the country," read a message that went viral on social media.

"All citizens are requested to come in more numbers at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday before 7:30 pm to show your presence and strength in front of the UNO team," the message read.

Earlier in the day, the protestors had arranged a "Sarv Dharam Sabhava" to highlight unity among religions and communities. The inter-faith ceremony, witnessed traditional Hindu-style 'havan' and Sikh 'kirtan'.

A replica of the India Gate was also placed near the protest site with names of people who have lost their lives during anti-CAA protests across the country inked on it.

One of the residents Zulqarnain said the crowd was massive and Shaheen Bagh had not seen such a crowd. Rven peripheral roads were packed with people who had come to show their solidarity with the protesters.

Comments

