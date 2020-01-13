Central Vista revamp: Staff details from ministries sought by January 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has sought details of employees from all ministries by January 15, as the government launched an exercise to formulate an accommodation action plan under its ambitious project to redevelop Central Vista in Lutyens’ Delhi.

In his letter to secretaries, Gauba has asked them to appoint a nodal officer not below the rank of joint secretary in their respective ministries to facilitate collection of all required information in this regard, sources said.

The Narendra Modi government has readied a blueprint for its ambitious plan to redevelop Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor in Delhi — for which several buildings such as Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Vice-President’s residence and Nirman Bhawan are likely to be razed.

According to the Central Public Works Department, the project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 12,879 crore.