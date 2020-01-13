Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Office of profit case against AAP MLAs be infructuous

The petitioner had alleged that by being parliamentary secretaries,  the AAP lawmakers were holding office of profit and were liable for disqualification as MLAs.

Published: 13th January 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

In January 2018, the MLAs were disqualified on EC recommendation but the decision was struck down by the Delhi High Court. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of profit case being heard by the Election Commission (EC) against 20 AAP MLAs is set to become infructuous following the announcement of Assembly polls.

The petitioner had alleged that by being parliamentary secretaries,  the AAP lawmakers were holding office of profit and were liable for disqualification as MLAs.“With the announcement of polls, the membership of all MLAs is now virtually over. The disqualification case is now set to become infructuous,” explained a senior Commission functionary. These 20 MLAs are free to contest upcoming polls.

In January 2018, the MLAs were disqualified on EC recommendation but the decision was struck down by the Delhi High Court. Noting that the principle of natural justice was not followed as the lawmakers were not heard orally by the EC, the court struck down the decision to disqualify them.

Based on the high court order, the EC started hearing the case afresh. During the fresh hearing, the AAP MLAs had sought to cross-examine the petitioner, a plea which was rejected by the EC. The MLAs had challenged the EC order in the high court where it is pending.              

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Eelctions
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp