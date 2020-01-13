'Haryana is supplying dirty water to capital', accuses Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Sunday alleged that the BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying contaminated water to the city as part of a “political conspiracy” ahead of Assembly polls.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, however, rejected the allegation terming it an “absolute lie”. “Yamuna water’s E Coli content increases several thousand times as it enters Delhi due to mismanagement in waste-water discharge by the AAP government,” she said.

Mohaniya, speaking at the AAP office, said the water supplied by Haryana has a high amount of ammonia and hence the DJB production has decreased by 100 MGD (million gallons per day). “After the announcement of polls, the amount of ammonia in the water coming from Haryana has increased a lot,” he said.