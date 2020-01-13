Home Cities Delhi

Jamia students gherao V-C's office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police

Published: 13th January 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia students shout slogans during a protest against the removal of VC of Jamia Millia outside VC office in New Delhi on Monday

Jamia students shout slogans during a protest against the removal of VC of Jamia Millia outside VC office in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.

Akhtar tried to pacify the students and said attempts were being made to file an FIR but it has not been registered yet.

The vice-chancellor said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter.

She said security has been doubled on the campus.

Angry students claimed that notices were given to vacate the hostel post the violence, a charge denied by Akhtar.

Saeed Fahad, a student, said FIRs have been registered against those who were demanding their rights during protest.

The real accused are still at large, he said referring to the police crackdown.

Adil, an engineering student, said not even a single FIR has been filed in connection with last month's violence.

On December 15, protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar Delhi Police
