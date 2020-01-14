Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA ND Sharma resigns from party, says Kejriwal sold ticket for Rs 20 crore

Sharma further said he would contest the upcoming polls but did not disclose if he would join another party or fight independently.

AAP MLA from Badarpur ND Sharma (Photo | Twitter @@AAPkaApnAInDiA)

NEW DELHI: Sitting AAP MLA from Badarpur N.D. Sharma on Tuesday said that he has resigned from the party and accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia of taking Rs 20 crore for giving the election ticket to a 'land mafia'.

"The party is asking money from the MLAs," he said.

"The man has been asking money from the MLAs. He (Kejriwal) asked me also to give Rs 10 crore to the party," he said.

Those who were land mafia gave Rs 20 crore, he alleged, adding that being an honest man he does not have so much money.

The comment from the MLA came a day after Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji -- a two-time former Badarpur MLA -- joined the Aam Aadmi Party, just weeks ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections. With the entry of Netaji, the speculation of him getting a ticket was also started.

Sharma said that if the AAP wanted someone else, they could have chosen someone else from the party to contest the election.

"The party sold the ticket for Rs 20 crore to a man against whom I fought and saved the area from," Sharma said, alleging Netaji is a criminal who is involved in numerous crimes including those against women.

"I challenge the AAP leadership that they will not win the Badarpur seat. Also, I can ensure that the government formation by the AAP is also not going to be an easy task as the party, which used to talk about honest politics, end up being seen as a corrupt."

He said a leader can buy a ticket but cannot buy the love of the people. "People were with me and are with me. The party is for sure has been sold as it inducted a man who could not even save his deposit in the 2015 Assembly election," Sharma told the media.

He also claimed that soon after the election, the party will increase the rate of electricity, water, bus rides and will stop free pilgrimage.

"You are using people to win the election. You (Kejriwal) didn't raise the level of politics, you have dropped it further," he said.

Sharma added that he has resigned from the party and most likely will contest as an independent.

The AAP did not make any comment on the issue.
 

