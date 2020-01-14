Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: Expect new faces in AAP, few sitting MLAs may be axed

The AAP had evaluated the performance of its sitting MLAs, ahead of redistributing the tickets for the February 8 Assembly polls.

Published: 14th January 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

AAP

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to add new faces in the candidate list for the 2020 Assembly election and a few sitting MLAs may also lose their tickets, party sources said here on Tuesday.

The list is likely to be announced before Thursday, a party leader said.

The AAP had evaluated the performance of its sitting MLAs, ahead of redistributing the tickets for the February 8 Assembly polls.

According to party sources, the "report card" of each MLA is almost prepared by the party.

"We conducted a performance survey of each MLA on various levels. The survey is almost done," a party leader said.

The surveys, according to the leader, were done on the MLAs' performance, popularity, feedback from workers and image.

"It is very important to know what people are thinking about the leader. We have decided not to repeat the face if the leader has not worked or has a bad image," he said.

The leader also informed that the party is simultaneously also holding a survey for potential new faces. "Another survey is being done where the image of the new faces or the replacements had also been done," he said.

The leader added the list is almost ready and the party can release it anytime.

"There is an issue on a few seats, we are working on them," the leader said, refusing to reveal the seats.

The city will go to polls on February 8, as the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister is ending next month.

In the 2015 polls, while the AAP bagged 67 of 70 seats, the BJP got the remaining three. The AAP has disqualified five of its MLAs since August 2019 from the Delhi Assembly.

While Anil Kumar Bajpai, Devinder Sehrawat and Kapil Mishra were disqualified for their association with the BJP, Sandeep Kumar was disqualified for having connections with BSP and Alka Lamba was disqualified after she joined the Congress.

The party will have to hunt for new faces for at least 10 seats. However, it may also face the heat from the sitting MLAs. When asked, the leader said: "Everything will be transparent and keeping people in mind."

"When Kejriwal can bring his report card, so should others," the leader said, adding each seat will have an individual face.

"Kejriwal will also contest from one seat - New Delhi Assembly constituency," the party leader said.

The party is also likely to use some of the names from seven of its Lok Sabha candidates. When asked, the leader said it will be revealed when the time is right.

Several Congressmen have joined the AAP in recent times, including Shoaib Iqbal, Vinay Mishra, Ram Singh Netaji and Prahlad Singh Sawhney.

The elections are crucial for all three major parties -- AAP, BJP and the Congress.

While the Congress is trying to regain Delhi which it ruled for 15 years, AAP is trying to retain power which it got after ousting the Congress.

The BJP too is trying very hard to come back to power after being in the cold since 1998 in Delhi.

While the AAP is using Kejriwal's face for the post of Chief Minister, the BJP and Congress are yet to reveal their chief ministerial faces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi elections Delhi polls AAP Aam Admi Party
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp