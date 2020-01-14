Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik quizzed over use of force in JNU, Jamia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Monday suggested that Delhi Police should have dealt with protesting students in a mature manner, sources said.

Top officials of Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik appeared on Monday before the panel chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to discuss rising crimes in Delhi-NCR.



Without mentioning the recent incidents of violence at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, members of the panel questioned the way in which police dealt with the protesting students and the frequent imposition of Section 144 in the national capital which causes trouble for the common man.